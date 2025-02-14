Middle Tennessee visits Western Kentucky following Lander’s 30-point game

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (16-8, 7-4 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (14-10, 5-6 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky takes on Middle Tennessee after Khristian Lander scored 30 points in Western Kentucky’s 85-83 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Hilltoppers are 11-2 on their home court. Western Kentucky scores 77.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Blue Raiders are 7-4 in CUSA play. Middle Tennessee is second in the CUSA scoring 36.7 points per game in the paint led by Essam Mostafa averaging 10.8.

Western Kentucky averages 77.8 points, 7.1 more per game than the 70.7 Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee averages 75.8 points per game, 0.6 more than the 75.2 Western Kentucky allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrone Marshall is averaging 10.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Lander is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jestin Porter is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Mostafa is averaging 13.7 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.