Middle Tennessee visits Kennesaw State after Cottle’s 30-point game

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (15-8, 6-4 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (14-9, 6-4 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State faces Middle Tennessee after Simeon Cottle scored 30 points in Kennesaw State’s 76-69 victory over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Owls have gone 11-1 at home. Kennesaw State leads the CUSA averaging 78.0 points and is shooting 42.6%.

The Blue Raiders are 6-4 in CUSA play. Middle Tennessee is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Kennesaw State is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 42.0% Middle Tennessee allows to opponents. Middle Tennessee averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Kennesaw State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Wooley is averaging 18.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Owls. Cottle is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Camryn Weston is averaging 11.3 points and 3.6 assists for the Blue Raiders. Jestin Porter is averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 37.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

