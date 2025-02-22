Middle Tennessee takes road win streak into matchup with Sam Houston

Middle Tennessee Raiders (20-6, 12-1 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (12-12, 5-9 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Raiders play Sam Houston.

The Bearkats have gone 8-5 in home games. Sam Houston is third in the CUSA with 13.3 assists per game led by Fanta Kone averaging 4.9.

The Raiders are 12-1 against CUSA opponents. Middle Tennessee is second in the CUSA with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Anastasiia Boldyreva averaging 7.0.

Sam Houston makes 37.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Middle Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (32.9%). Middle Tennessee’s 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Sam Houston has allowed to its opponents (44.0%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deborah Ogayemi is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Bearkats. Nyla Inmon is averaging 11.8 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Boldyreva is averaging 15.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.5 blocks for the Raiders. Jalynn Gregory is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 5-5, averaging 56.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 11.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Raiders: 9-1, averaging 65.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 7.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.