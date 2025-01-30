Middle Tennessee takes home win streak into matchup with New Mexico State

New Mexico State Aggies (11-9, 4-3 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (14-6, 5-2 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Raiders -7; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Blue Raiders play New Mexico State.

The Blue Raiders have gone 8-1 in home games. Middle Tennessee is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The Aggies have gone 4-3 against CUSA opponents. New Mexico State is seventh in the CUSA with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Peter Filipovity averaging 6.0.

Middle Tennessee’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game New Mexico State gives up. New Mexico State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Middle Tennessee gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jestin Porter is scoring 16.2 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Blue Raiders. Camryn Weston is averaging 13.5 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the last 10 games.

Christian Cook is averaging 14.6 points for the Aggies. Filipovity is averaging 13.1 points and 9.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.