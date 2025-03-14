Middle Tennessee Raiders and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers square off in CUSA Tournament

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (23-8, 14-5 CUSA) vs. Middle Tennessee Raiders (25-7, 17-2 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee squares off against Western Kentucky in the CUSA Tournament.

The Raiders are 17-2 against CUSA opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Middle Tennessee has a 22-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hilltoppers’ record in CUSA play is 14-5. Western Kentucky ranks fourth in the CUSA scoring 30.6 points per game in the paint led by Acacia Hayes averaging 10.0.

Middle Tennessee’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Western Kentucky gives up. Western Kentucky has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 12.4 percentage points higher than the 32.4% shooting opponents of Middle Tennessee have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Raiders won 73-63 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. Ta’Mia Scott led the Raiders with 24 points, and Zsofia Telegdy led the Hilltoppers with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalynn Gregory averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Scott is averaging 16.5 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Josie Gilvin is averaging 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Hilltoppers. Alexis Mead is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 9-1, averaging 62.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.1 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.