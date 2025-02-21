Middle Tennessee puts road win streak on the line against Sam Houston

Middle Tennessee Raiders (20-6, 12-1 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (12-12, 5-9 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Raiders face Sam Houston.

The Bearkats are 8-5 on their home court. Sam Houston ranks sixth in the CUSA in rebounding with 32.0 rebounds. Deborah Ogayemi leads the Bearkats with 7.4 boards.

The Raiders have gone 12-1 against CUSA opponents. Middle Tennessee is the top team in the CUSA allowing only 52.8 points per game while holding opponents to 32.9% shooting.

Sam Houston makes 37.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Middle Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (32.9%). Middle Tennessee averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 3.8 per game Sam Houston allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydnee Kemp averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, scoring 5.9 points while shooting 25.3% from beyond the arc. Kaila Kelley is averaging 12.5 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Ta’Mia Scott is scoring 16.4 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Raiders. Anastasiia Boldyreva is averaging 16.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and five blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 5-5, averaging 56.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 11.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Raiders: 9-1, averaging 65.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 7.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.