Middle Tennessee hosts Liberty following overtime win against UTEP

Liberty Flames (23-6, 11-5 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (20-9, 11-5 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Raiders -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee hosts Liberty following Middle Tennessee’s 76-75 overtime victory over the UTEP Miners.

The Blue Raiders have gone 10-3 in home games. Middle Tennessee is sixth in the CUSA in team defense, giving up 71.4 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Flames are 11-5 in CUSA play. Liberty has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Middle Tennessee averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Liberty allows. Liberty averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Middle Tennessee gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jestin Porter is averaging 15.1 points for the Blue Raiders. Jlynn Counter is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kaden Metheny is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Flames. Taelon Peter is averaging 14.7 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Flames: 8-2, averaging 69.7 points, 26.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.