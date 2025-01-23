Middle Tennessee faces Sam Houston following Scott’s 25-point game

Sam Houston Bearkats (8-8, 1-5 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Raiders (12-6, 4-1 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee faces Sam Houston after Ta’Mia Scott scored 25 points in Middle Tennessee’s 63-58 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Raiders have gone 6-0 in home games. Middle Tennessee averages 65.9 points while outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game.

The Bearkats are 1-5 in conference play. Sam Houston is eighth in the CUSA with 20.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Aysia Ward-Strong averaging 3.9.

Middle Tennessee averages 65.9 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 62.4 Sam Houston gives up. Sam Houston averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Middle Tennessee allows.

The Raiders and Bearkats meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scott is scoring 15.7 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Raiders. Jalynn Gregory is averaging 14.6 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Sydnee Kemp is shooting 26.8% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, while averaging 6.1 points. Whitney Dunn is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 63.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.2 points per game.

Bearkats: 4-6, averaging 61.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 11.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

