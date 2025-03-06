Michigan Wolverines square off against the Washington Huskies in Big Ten Tournament

Washington Huskies (19-12, 10-9 Big Ten) vs. Michigan Wolverines (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan and Washington meet in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Wolverines’ record in Big Ten games is 11-7, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference play. Michigan scores 78.1 points and has outscored opponents by 12.9 points per game.

The Huskies are 10-9 against Big Ten opponents. Washington has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Michigan averages 78.1 points, 13.7 more per game than the 64.4 Washington allows. Washington has shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Olson is scoring 16.0 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Wolverines. Syla Swords is averaging 15.2 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 39.1% over the past 10 games.

Dalayah Daniels is averaging 12.4 points, seven rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Huskies. Elle Ladine is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.