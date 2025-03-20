Michigan Wolverines and Iowa State Cyclones meet in the opening round of NCAA Tournament

Iowa State Cyclones (23-11, 13-7 Big 12) vs. Michigan Wolverines (22-10, 13-8 Big Ten)

South Bend, Indiana; Friday, 11:30 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan and Iowa State meet in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Wolverines’ record in Big Ten games is 13-8, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference games. Michigan has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Cyclones’ record in Big 12 games is 13-7. Iowa State is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Michigan averages 78.1 points, 11.3 more per game than the 66.8 Iowa State gives up. Iowa State averages 11.2 more points per game (76.9) than Michigan allows (65.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Olson is averaging 16.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Wolverines. Syla Swords is averaging 18.4 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Audi Crooks is scoring 23.3 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Cyclones. Addy Brown is averaging 15.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

