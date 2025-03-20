Michigan takes on UCSD in opening round of NCAA Tournament

UCSD Tritons (30-4, 20-2 Big West) vs. Michigan Wolverines (25-9, 17-6 Big Ten)

Denver; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Michigan plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against UCSD.

The Wolverines are 17-6 against Big Ten opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Michigan averages 78.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Tritons’ record in Big West play is 20-2. UCSD ranks sixth in college basketball allowing 61.6 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

Michigan makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than UCSD has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). UCSD has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Donaldson is averaging 11.6 points and 4.2 assists for the Wolverines. Vladislav Goldin is averaging 19.5 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 59.5% over the past 10 games.

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones is averaging 19.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Tritons. Tyler McGhie is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Tritons: 10-0, averaging 78.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.