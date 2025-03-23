Michigan State Spartans take on the New Mexico Lobos in second round

New Mexico Lobos (27-7, 18-4 MWC) vs. Michigan State Spartans (28-6, 18-4 Big Ten)

Cleveland; Sunday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -7.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Michigan State takes on New Mexico in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Spartans are 18-4 against Big Ten opponents and 10-2 in non-conference play. Michigan State averages 78.4 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Lobos’ record in MWC play is 18-4. New Mexico is third in the MWC with 15.1 assists per game led by Donovan Dent averaging 6.4.

Michigan State makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than New Mexico has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). New Mexico scores 14.0 more points per game (81.1) than Michigan State allows (67.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Akins is scoring 12.6 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Spartans. Jase Richardson is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Tru Washington is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, while averaging 11.2 points and 2.1 steals. Dent is shooting 48.8% and averaging 23.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 9-1, averaging 76.3 points, 37.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Lobos: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.