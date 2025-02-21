Michigan hosts Merkle and Penn State

Penn State Lady Lions (10-16, 1-14 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State takes on Michigan after Gracie Merkle scored 28 points in Penn State’s 75-68 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Wolverines have gone 11-2 in home games. Michigan is ninth in the Big Ten with 16.0 assists per game led by Mila Holloway averaging 4.2.

The Lady Lions are 1-14 in conference matchups. Penn State ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 17.7 assists per game led by Alli Campbell averaging 4.2.

Michigan averages 78.6 points, 8.1 more per game than the 70.5 Penn State allows. Penn State has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

The Wolverines and Lady Lions match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Olson is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Wolverines. Syla Swords is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Merkle is shooting 66.7% and averaging 15.5 points for the Lady Lions. Gabby Elliott is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Lady Lions: 1-9, averaging 66.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.