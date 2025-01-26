Micheaux, Virginia Tech Hokies take on the No. 20 NC State Wolfpack

Virginia Tech Hokies (14-5, 5-3 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (15-4, 7-1 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Aziaha James and No. 20 NC State host Rose Micheaux and Virginia Tech in ACC action.

The Wolfpack are 11-0 on their home court. NC State scores 74.8 points while outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game.

The Hokies are 5-3 in ACC play. Virginia Tech averages 76.5 points while outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game.

NC State is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 42.5% Virginia Tech allows to opponents. Virginia Tech averages 13.9 more points per game (76.5) than NC State gives up to opponents (62.6).

The Wolfpack and Hokies face off Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is shooting 43.9% and averaging 17.0 points for the Wolfpack. Madison Hayes is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Carleigh Wenzel is averaging 14.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Hokies. Matilda Ekh is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 9-1, averaging 74.8 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Hokies: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.