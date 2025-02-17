Miami (OH) visits Eastern Michigan following Terry’s 38-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (19-6, 10-2 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (12-13, 5-7 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan hosts Miami (OH) after Jalen Terry scored 38 points in Eastern Michigan’s 80-73 win over the Toledo Rockets.

The Eagles are 7-4 in home games. Eastern Michigan gives up 77.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

The RedHawks are 10-2 in conference games. Miami (OH) ranks seventh in the MAC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Eian Elmer averaging 4.2.

Eastern Michigan is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.8% Miami (OH) allows to opponents. Miami (OH) averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Eastern Michigan gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Da’Sean Nelson is averaging 15.9 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kam Craft is shooting 44.6% and averaging 14.3 points for the RedHawks. Brant Byers is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

RedHawks: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.