Miami (OH) plays Eastern Michigan, aims for 9th straight home win

Eastern Michigan Eagles (10-9, 4-3 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (14-5, 6-1 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) will try to keep its eight-game home win streak intact when the RedHawks play Eastern Michigan.

The RedHawks have gone 8-1 in home games. Miami (OH) ranks ninth in the MAC with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Eian Elmer averaging 3.7.

The Eagles have gone 4-3 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Miami (OH) averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Eastern Michigan allows. Eastern Michigan averages 73.9 points per game, 1.1 more than the 72.8 Miami (OH) gives up.

The RedHawks and Eagles square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antwone Woolfolk is averaging 7.9 points and 5.7 rebounds for the RedHawks. Kam Craft is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Christian Henry is averaging 14.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Eagles. Da’Sean Nelson is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 8-2, averaging 87.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 53.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 78.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.