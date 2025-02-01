Miami (OH) hosts Ohio after Jones’ 25-point showing

Ohio Bobcats (4-15, 2-7 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-8, 4-5 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio visits Miami (OH) after Anyssa Jones scored 25 points in Ohio’s 83-61 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The RedHawks are 6-3 in home games. Miami (OH) scores 65.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Bobcats are 2-7 against conference opponents. Ohio is 4-14 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Miami (OH) is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 42.1% Ohio allows to opponents. Ohio averages 59.1 points per game, 1.6 more than the 57.5 Miami (OH) allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tamar Singer is averaging 6.4 points, four assists and 2.3 steals for the RedHawks. Enjulina Gonzalez is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kennedi Watkins is scoring 15.7 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Bobcats. Bailey Tabeling is averaging 13.1 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 36.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 62.0 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 10.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 2-8, averaging 59.8 points, 23.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.