Miami (OH) hosts Lewis and Toledo

Toledo Rockets (15-8, 8-2 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (18-5, 9-1 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo plays Miami (OH) after Sam Lewis scored 22 points in Toledo’s 72-69 win against the James Madison Dukes.

The RedHawks are 11-1 on their home court. Miami (OH) averages 81.4 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Rockets are 8-2 in MAC play. Toledo has a 5-0 record in one-possession games.

Miami (OH) averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 8.4 per game Toledo allows. Toledo averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Miami (OH) gives up.

The RedHawks and Rockets match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Craft averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Peter Suder is averaging 14.4 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Javan Simmons is averaging 12.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Rockets. Lewis is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 9-1, averaging 79.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 81.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.