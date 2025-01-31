Miami (OH) hosts Jones and Ohio

Ohio Bobcats (4-15, 2-7 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-8, 4-5 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio visits Miami (OH) after Anyssa Jones scored 25 points in Ohio’s 83-61 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The RedHawks have gone 6-3 at home. Miami (OH) ranks seventh in the MAC with 13.1 assists per game led by Tamar Singer averaging 4.0.

The Bobcats are 2-7 against MAC opponents. Ohio averages 17.6 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Miami (OH) is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 42.1% Ohio allows to opponents. Ohio averages 59.1 points per game, 1.6 more than the 57.5 Miami (OH) gives up.

The RedHawks and Bobcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Singer is averaging 6.4 points, four assists and 2.3 steals for the RedHawks. Enjulina Gonzalez is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

Bailey Tabeling is averaging 12.2 points and 1.9 steals for the Bobcats. Kennedi Watkins is averaging 16.7 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 62.0 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 10.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 2-8, averaging 59.8 points, 23.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.