Miami (OH) hosts Central Michigan after Darrington’s 23-point game

Central Michigan Chippewas (12-16, 7-9 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (18-9, 10-6 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan visits Miami (OH) after Ayanna-Sarai Darrington scored 23 points in Central Michigan’s 80-70 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The RedHawks have gone 8-4 at home. Miami (OH) has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Chippewas are 7-9 in conference games. Central Michigan ranks ninth in the MAC shooting 30.1% from 3-point range.

Miami (OH) is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 40.7% Central Michigan allows to opponents. Central Michigan averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Miami (OH) allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enjulina Gonzalez averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Maya Chandler is shooting 37.5% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

Jayda Mosley averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, scoring 5.0 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Madi Morson is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 7-3, averaging 65.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 41.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

