Miami (OH) hosts Buffalo following Watson’s 28-point performance

Buffalo Bulls (21-4, 10-3 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (16-8, 8-5 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on Miami (OH) after Chellia Watson scored 28 points in Buffalo’s 76-70 win against the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The RedHawks have gone 8-3 in home games. Miami (OH) ranks ninth in the MAC in rebounding with 30.3 rebounds. Amber Tretter leads the RedHawks with 8.3 boards.

The Bulls are 10-3 against MAC opponents. Buffalo is the top team in the MAC with 41.8 points per game in the paint led by Kirsten Lewis-Williams averaging 18.0.

Miami (OH)’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Buffalo gives up. Buffalo averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Miami (OH) gives up.

The RedHawks and Bulls square off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enjulina Gonzalez is averaging 17.5 points and 1.7 steals for the RedHawks. Maya Chandler is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Watson is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Bulls. Terah Harness is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 7-3, averaging 65.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points per game.

Bulls: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.