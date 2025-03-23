Miami (OH) and Duquesne square off in NIT matchup

Duquesne Dukes (20-12, 10-10 A-10) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (19-11, 11-8 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) and Duquesne play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The RedHawks’ record in MAC play is 11-8, and their record is 8-3 in non-conference games. Miami (OH) has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Dukes are 10-10 in A-10 play. Duquesne is 9-8 against opponents over .500.

Miami (OH) scores 66.5 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 65.8 Duquesne gives up. Duquesne has shot at a 41.2% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 37.8% shooting opponents of Miami (OH) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amber Tretter is averaging 11.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the RedHawks. Enjulina Gonzalez is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Megan McConnell is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 18.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 4.1 steals. Jerni Kiaku is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 7-3, averaging 67.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Dukes: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.