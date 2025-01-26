Miami Hurricanes take on the SMU Mustangs on 7-game losing streak

SMU Mustangs (10-10, 2-6 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (11-8, 1-7 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) will try to break its seven-game losing streak when the Hurricanes take on SMU.

The Hurricanes have gone 7-4 in home games. Miami (FL) scores 71.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Mustangs have gone 2-6 against ACC opponents. SMU is 5-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Miami (FL)’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game SMU gives up. SMU averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Miami (FL) gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haley Cavinder is averaging 17.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Hurricanes. Jasmyne Roberts is averaging 12.1 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Nya Robertson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 19.3 points while shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc. Jessica Peterson is averaging 9.3 points and 12.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 3-7, averaging 65.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 61.5 points, 37.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

