Miami (FL) visits Davis and North Carolina

Miami Hurricanes (6-22, 2-15 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (18-11, 11-6 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina plays Miami (FL) after RJ Davis scored 20 points in North Carolina’s 96-85 win against the Florida State Seminoles.

The Tar Heels have gone 11-2 at home. North Carolina scores 81.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The Hurricanes are 2-15 against ACC opponents. Miami (FL) averages 10.3 turnovers per game and is 4-6 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

North Carolina averages 81.4 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 80.3 Miami (FL) gives up. Miami (FL) averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than North Carolina allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, while averaging 17.4 points and 3.9 assists. Seth Trimble is averaging 11 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Matthew Cleveland is averaging 16.3 points for the Hurricanes. Lynn Kidd is averaging 11.1 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 6-4, averaging 79.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Hurricanes: 2-8, averaging 70.7 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

