Miami (FL) plays No. 20 Georgia Tech following Cavinder’s 22-point showing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (17-4, 5-4 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (13-8, 3-7 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) faces No. 20 Georgia Tech after Haley Cavinder scored 22 points in Miami (FL)’s 77-74 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Hurricanes have gone 9-4 at home. Miami (FL) is seventh in the ACC with 15.5 assists per game led by Cavinder averaging 4.9.

The Yellow Jackets are 5-4 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech is fifth in the ACC scoring 35.8 points per game in the paint led by Kara Dunn averaging 8.9.

Miami (FL) scores 71.4 points, 9.9 more per game than the 61.5 Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech averages 12.6 more points per game (80.0) than Miami (FL) gives up (67.4).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cavinder is averaging 18.5 points, seven rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Hurricanes. Darrione Rogers is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dunn is shooting 52.9% and averaging 15.6 points for the Yellow Jackets. Tonie Morgan is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.