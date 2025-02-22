Miami (FL) hosts Williams and Wake Forest

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-17, 2-13 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (13-13, 3-12 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest takes on Miami (FL) after Elise Williams scored 20 points in Wake Forest’s 67-64 win over the SMU Mustangs.

The Hurricanes are 9-7 in home games. Miami (FL) has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Demon Deacons are 2-13 in conference matchups. Wake Forest has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Miami (FL) scores 69.7 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 65.1 Wake Forest gives up. Wake Forest has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Miami (FL) have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haley Cavinder is averaging 18.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Hurricanes. Cameron Williams is averaging 11 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Raegyn Conley is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, while averaging 7.4 points. Rylie Theuerkauf is averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 2-8, averaging 66.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 2-8, averaging 62.3 points, 25.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.