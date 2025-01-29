Miami (FL) hosts Virginia after Cavinder’s 32-point game

Virginia Cavaliers (11-10, 3-6 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (12-8, 2-7 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) faces Virginia after Haley Cavinder scored 32 points in Miami (FL)’s 70-63 win over the SMU Mustangs.

The Hurricanes have gone 8-4 at home. Miami (FL) ranks ninth in the ACC with 15.3 assists per game led by Cavinder averaging 4.7.

The Cavaliers are 3-6 against ACC opponents. Virginia scores 69.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

Miami (FL) averages 71.1 points, 6.1 more per game than the 65.0 Virginia gives up. Virginia has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Miami (FL) have averaged.

The Hurricanes and Cavaliers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cavinder is averaging 18.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Hurricanes. Cameron Williams is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kymora Johnson is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, five assists and 1.9 steals. Latasha Lattimore is averaging 14.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.