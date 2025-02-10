Miami (FL) hosts Syracuse after Staton-McCray’s 22-point game

Syracuse Orange (11-13, 5-8 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (5-18, 1-11 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) faces Syracuse after A.J. Staton-McCray scored 22 points in Miami (FL)’s 88-78 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

The Hurricanes have gone 5-8 in home games. Miami (FL) has a 4-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Orange are 5-8 against conference opponents. Syracuse ranks third in the ACC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Donnie Freeman averaging 6.9.

Miami (FL) averages 75.0 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 77.7 Syracuse gives up. Syracuse averages 74.3 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 80.0 Miami (FL) gives up to opponents.

The Hurricanes and Orange face off Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Cleveland is scoring 16.1 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Hurricanes. Lynn Kidd is averaging 9.1 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

JJ Starling averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc. Eddie Lampkin Jr. is averaging 10.2 points and 12 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 1-9, averaging 71.3 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.3 points per game.

Orange: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

