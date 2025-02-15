Miami (FL) hosts No. 23 Florida State after Latson’s 29-point outing

Florida State Seminoles (19-6, 9-4 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (13-11, 3-10 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Florida State faces Miami (FL) after Ta’Niya Latson scored 29 points in Florida State’s 83-69 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

The Hurricanes have gone 9-5 in home games. Miami (FL) is 6-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.3 turnovers per game.

The Seminoles are 9-4 in conference matchups. Florida State is 16-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Miami (FL) averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Florida State allows. Florida State averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Miami (FL) gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haley Cavinder is averaging 18.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Hurricanes. Cameron Williams is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Latson is averaging 26.2 points, 4.6 assists and 2.3 steals for the Seminoles. Makayla Timpson is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 2-8, averaging 66.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Seminoles: 6-4, averaging 85.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.