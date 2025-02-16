Miami (FL) hosts Latson and No. 23 Florida State

Florida State Seminoles (19-6, 9-4 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (13-11, 3-10 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Florida State visits Miami (FL) after Ta’Niya Latson scored 29 points in Florida State’s 83-69 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

The Hurricanes are 9-5 in home games. Miami (FL) averages 70.3 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Seminoles have gone 9-4 against ACC opponents. Florida State is second in the ACC scoring 39.8 points per game in the paint led by Latson averaging 12.4.

Miami (FL) scores 70.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 71.5 Florida State gives up. Florida State averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Miami (FL) gives up.

The Hurricanes and Seminoles match up Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haley Cavinder is averaging 18.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Hurricanes. Cameron Williams is averaging 10.6 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the past 10 games.

Latson is scoring 26.2 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Seminoles. Makayla Timpson is averaging 15.3 points and 10.4 rebounds while shooting 51.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 2-8, averaging 66.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Seminoles: 6-4, averaging 85.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.