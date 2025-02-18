Miami (FL) faces Florida State, aims to break road slide

Miami Hurricanes (6-19, 2-12 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (15-10, 6-8 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) will aim to break its 11-game road slide when the Hurricanes visit Florida State.

The Seminoles have gone 9-4 in home games. Florida State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hurricanes are 2-12 in ACC play. Miami (FL) averages 9.9 turnovers per game and is 4-6 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Florida State scores 75.3 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than the 79.9 Miami (FL) gives up. Miami (FL) averages 75.2 points per game, 4.3 more than the 70.9 Florida State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malique Ewin is averaging 13.8 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Seminoles. Jamir Watkins is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Brandon Johnson is averaging 7.8 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Matthew Cleveland is averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Hurricanes: 2-8, averaging 71.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.