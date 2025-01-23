Miami (FL) faces Clemson on 3-game road slide

Miami Hurricanes (11-7, 1-6 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (10-9, 3-5 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hits the road against Clemson looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

The Tigers have gone 7-4 in home games. Clemson is eighth in the ACC with 15.4 assists per game led by Loyal McQueen averaging 5.1.

The Hurricanes have gone 1-6 against ACC opponents. Miami (FL) is 5-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.6 turnovers per game.

Clemson makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Miami (FL) has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Miami (FL) scores 9.4 more points per game (71.7) than Clemson gives up to opponents (62.3).

The Tigers and Hurricanes meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McQueen is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Tigers. Mia Moore is averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games.

Darrione Rogers averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Haley Cavinder is shooting 44.2% and averaging 17.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Hurricanes: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.