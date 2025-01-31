Meyer leads South Dakota State against Omaha after 24-point game

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (18-3, 8-0 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (9-12, 1-7 Summit)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State visits Omaha after Brooklyn Meyer scored 24 points in South Dakota State’s 63-55 victory against the North Dakota State Bison.

The Mavericks are 5-4 on their home court. Omaha is sixth in the Summit in rebounding with 30.6 rebounds. Harriet Ford paces the Mavericks with 7.5 boards.

The Jackrabbits are 8-0 in conference games. South Dakota State is 14-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Omaha averages 67.0 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 63.7 South Dakota State gives up. South Dakota State has shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 45.3% shooting opponents of Omaha have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ford is averaging 7.9 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Mavericks. Grace Cave is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Meyer is averaging 17.3 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Haleigh Timmer is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 9-1, averaging 78.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.