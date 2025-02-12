Meyer and South Dakota State host North Dakota State

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (21-3, 11-0 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (16-7, 8-2 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State visits North Dakota State after Paige Meyer scored 23 points in South Dakota State’s 89-71 win over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Bison have gone 9-1 in home games. North Dakota State ranks second in the Summit at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.3 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Jackrabbits have gone 11-0 against Summit opponents. South Dakota State averages 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game.

North Dakota State scores 69.5 points, 6.3 more per game than the 63.2 South Dakota State gives up. South Dakota State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 3.8 per game North Dakota State gives up.

The Bison and Jackrabbits square off Wednesday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Koenen is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Bison. Molly Lenz is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brooklyn Meyer is scoring 17.7 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Jackrabbits. Haleigh Timmer is averaging 13.2 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 49.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 70.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 10-0, averaging 80.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

