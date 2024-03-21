Mets right-hander Senga given medical clearance, may begin throwing within 1 week

New York Mets right-hander Kodai Senga is expected to begin throwing within one week after tests revealed inflammation in his right shoulder has cleared.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters on Thursday an MRI on Senga’s shoulder late Tuesday provided results he described as “very, very encouraging.” The Mets’ medical staff examined the results on Wednesday before providing the update.

“Inflammation is gone,” Mendoza said. “So he’s pretty much cleared from the doctor.”

Senga was shut down last month after he reported discomfort in the shoulder.

Mendoza said he expects Senga to begin throwing “within the next week” if he shows he has regained strength in the shoulder.

Senga will open the season on the injured list, but the clearance to throw provides an opportunity to return to the rotation in May.

The 31-year-old Senga is entering the second season of a $75 million, five-year contract with the Mets after 11 seasons in Japan. His rookie season with New York was a success, as he posted a 12-7 record with a 2.98 ERA in 29 starts. He finished second in the voting for National League rookie of the year, and seventh for the NL Cy Young Award.

LEMAHIEU MAKING PROGRESS

New York Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu took a step toward being ready for opening day by doing agility work and light running in the outfield on Thursday.

LeMahieu hasn’t played since fouling a ball hard off his right foot on Saturday. Tests, including a CT scan, found a significant bruise but no broken bones.

LeMahieu said he felt “better” after the session.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after Wednesday night’s game with Pittsburgh that the next couple of days will determine if LeMahieu will face Houston in the March 28 opener. Boone said the infielder will be not be rushed.

If LeMahieu is sidelined to start the season, Boone said Alex Verdugo would move into the leadoff spot against right-handers and Gleyber Torres will be an option against left-handers. Oswaldo Cabrera could fill in at third.

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge said he was fine after playing Wednesday night. Judge sat out nine days with an abdominal injury.

Reliever Tommy Kahnle, expected to miss the the first week or two of the season with a right shoulder injury, struck out Yankees’ top prospect Spencer Jones in his second simulated game.

STRIDER’S SCHEDULE IMPACTED BY WEATHER

Anticipated rain in Florida on Friday has tightened the window for Braves right-hander Spencer Strider to prepare for next week’s opening day start against Philadelphia.

The forecast for heavy rain on Friday led the Braves on Thursday to push back Strider’s final spring training start one day to Saturday against Tampa Bay.

The adjustment removes an extra day of rest before Thursday’s opening day start for Strider at Philadelphia. Zack Wheeler is scheduled to start for the Phillies in the attractive matchup of NL East rivals.

Strider is expected to throw three innings. The right-hander has been sharp this spring, not allowing a run in 18 2/3 innings. He has recorded 29 strikeouts with only seven walks.

Strider earned the opening day start after leading the majors with 281 strikeouts and 20 wins in 2023. He finished fourth in the NL Cy Young voting.

MILEY SCRATCHED FROM START

Milwaukee right-hander Wade Miley, who has dealt with shoulder soreness this spring, was scratched from Thursday night’s scheduled start against San Francisco due to what he said was groin tightness. Miley told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he planned to throw in the bullpen and might pitch in a game this weekend.

ARROYO TO MISS SEASON

Cincinnati Reds minor league shortstop Edwin Arroyo had surgery on Wednesday to repair his torn left labrum and will miss the 2024 season. The 20-year-old Arroyo was injured on March 13 when he dove back to first base on a pickoff play against the Giants.

The injury prevented Arroyo, who had been expected to open the season at Double-A Chattanooga, from playing in the Reds’ two games in the Spring Breakout for top prospects.

MORETA HAS TOMMY JOHN SURGERY

Pittsburgh relief pitcher Dauri Moreta will miss the season after director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said the right-hander has had Tommy John surgery.

Moreta was placed on the 60-day injured list on Saturday. Moreta was 5-2 with one save and a 3.72 ERA in 55 games in 2023.

Associated Press Writer Mark Didtler contributed to this report.

