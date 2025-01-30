Merrimack visits Mount St. Mary’s after Raflo’s 26-point performance

Merrimack Warriors (8-10, 4-5 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (8-10, 6-3 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s plays Merrimack after Jo Raflo scored 26 points in Mount St. Mary’s 80-66 victory against the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Mountaineers are 3-4 on their home court. Mount St. Mary’s is 4-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Warriors are 4-5 against MAAC opponents. Merrimack ranks seventh in the MAAC giving up 63.3 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

Mount St. Mary’s averages 63.6 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 63.3 Merrimack allows. Merrimack averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Mount St. Mary’s gives up.

The Mountaineers and Warriors face off Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anna Lemaster is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 13.6 points. Raflo is averaging 18 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Thalia Shepard is scoring 11.9 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Warriors. Madison Roman is averaging 10.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 61.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.