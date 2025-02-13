Merrimack visits Manhattan following Dinkins’ 26-point game

Merrimack Warriors (14-10, 11-2 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (11-10, 6-6 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan takes on Merrimack after Devin Dinkins scored 26 points in Manhattan’s 84-83 overtime win over the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Jaspers are 6-4 on their home court. Manhattan is fifth in the MAAC with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Will Sydnor averaging 5.3.

The Warriors are 11-2 against conference opponents. Merrimack is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Manhattan averages 76.0 points, 12.2 more per game than the 63.8 Merrimack gives up. Merrimack averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Manhattan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydnor is averaging 15.1 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Jaspers. Dinkins is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Matt Becht is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 9.7 points. Adam Clark is shooting 40.9% and averaging 19.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Warriors: 8-2, averaging 65.5 points, 26.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.