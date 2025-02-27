Merrimack takes on Rider after Caso’s 28-point game

Merrimack Warriors (12-14, 8-9 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (6-20, 4-13 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack plays Rider after Rose Caso scored 28 points in Merrimack’s 81-36 win over the Iona Gaels.

The Broncs have gone 3-10 in home games. Rider has a 0-12 record against teams over .500.

The Warriors have gone 8-9 against MAAC opponents. Merrimack ranks sixth in the MAAC giving up 62.6 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

Rider is shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 41.4% Merrimack allows to opponents. Merrimack averages 59.8 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 64.8 Rider gives up.

The Broncs and Warriors match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Turco is shooting 41.2% and averaging 13.8 points for the Broncs. Camryn Collins is averaging 0.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Thalia Shepard is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Warriors. Madison Roman is averaging 10.0 points and 9.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 3-7, averaging 55.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 61.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.