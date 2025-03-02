Merrimack plays Quinnipiac after Clark’s 26-point performance

Quinnipiac Bobcats (18-10, 14-3 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (15-14, 12-6 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -2.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack hosts Quinnipiac after Adam Clark scored 26 points in Merrimack’s 83-78 loss to the Rider Broncs.

The Warriors are 7-5 in home games. Merrimack is 6-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bobcats are 14-3 in conference play. Quinnipiac ranks ninth in college basketball with 36.8 rebounds per game. Amarri Monroe paces the Bobcats with 8.9.

Merrimack averages 65.4 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 71.0 Quinnipiac allows. Quinnipiac averages 9.0 more points per game (74.0) than Merrimack allows to opponents (65.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is scoring 20.1 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Warriors. Matt Becht is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Monroe is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Bobcats. Paul Otieno is averaging 13.2 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 80.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

