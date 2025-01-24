Merrimack hosts Fairfield after L’Amoreaux’s 23-point showing

Fairfield Stags (14-3, 8-0 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (8-9, 4-4 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield plays Merrimack after Kaety L’Amoreaux scored 23 points in Fairfield’s 69-44 win over the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Warriors have gone 7-1 at home. Merrimack has a 1-7 record against teams over .500.

The Stags are 8-0 in MAAC play.

Merrimack averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 4.5 per game Fairfield gives up. Fairfield has shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Merrimack have averaged.

The Warriors and Stags square off Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Roman is averaging 9.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Warriors. Thalia Shepard is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Meghan Andersen is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, while averaging 16.3 points. L’Amoreaux is shooting 49.1% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 60.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Stags: 9-1, averaging 76.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.