Merrimack hosts Adebayo and Mount St. Mary’s

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (11-9, 4-5 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (11-9, 8-1 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s takes on Merrimack after Dola Adebayo scored 20 points in Mount St. Mary’s 74-64 loss to the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Warriors have gone 5-1 in home games. Merrimack is 4-8 against opponents over .500.

The Mountaineers have gone 4-5 against MAAC opponents. Mount St. Mary’s has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Merrimack is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 42.8% Mount St. Mary’s allows to opponents. Mount St. Mary’s has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Merrimack have averaged.

The Warriors and Mountaineers square off Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Clark is averaging 19.5 points, 5.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Warriors. Matt Becht is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Adebayo is averaging 13.1 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Carmelo Pacheco is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 66.5 points, 24.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.