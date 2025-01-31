Merrimack hosts Adebayo and Mount St. Mary’s

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (11-9, 4-5 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (11-9, 8-1 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -7.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s visits Merrimack after Dola Adebayo scored 20 points in Mount St. Mary’s 74-64 loss to the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Warriors have gone 5-1 at home. Merrimack is third in the MAAC in team defense, allowing 64.6 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

The Mountaineers are 4-5 in MAAC play. Mount St. Mary’s ranks sixth in the MAAC scoring 30.1 points per game in the paint led by Terrell Ard Jr. averaging 9.0.

Merrimack’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Mount St. Mary’s gives up. Mount St. Mary’s has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Merrimack have averaged.

The Warriors and Mountaineers square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Clark is averaging 19.5 points, 5.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Warriors. Matt Becht is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Xavier Lipscomb is averaging 6.6 points and 4.7 assists for the Mountaineers. Adebayo is averaging 14.5 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 66.5 points, 24.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.