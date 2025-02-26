Mercyhurst takes home win streak into matchup with Chicago State

Chicago State Cougars (4-25, 4-10 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (14-16, 8-7 NEC)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Lakers face Chicago State.

The Lakers are 10-2 in home games. Mercyhurst is sixth in the NEC with 28.2 points per game in the paint led by Aidan Reichert averaging 6.3.

The Cougars have gone 4-10 against NEC opponents. Chicago State ranks ninth in the NEC with 10.5 assists per game led by Gabe Spinelli averaging 2.8.

Mercyhurst is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points lower than the 47.6% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State’s 37.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.3 percentage points lower than Mercyhurst has given up to its opponents (47.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff Planutis is averaging 14.9 points for the Lakers. Bernie Blunt is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jalen Forrest is averaging 12.3 points for the Cougars. Noble Crawford is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 25.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 66.3 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.