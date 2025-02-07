Mercyhurst hosts Le Moyne after Reichert’s 20-point performance

Le Moyne Dolphins (7-17, 2-7 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (12-14, 6-5 NEC)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst hosts Le Moyne after Aidan Reichert scored 20 points in Mercyhurst’s 85-78 loss to the Chicago State Cougars.

The Lakers are 8-2 in home games. Mercyhurst is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dolphins are 2-7 in conference matchups. Le Moyne is fourth in the NEC with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Ocypher Owens averaging 5.8.

Mercyhurst is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Le Moyne allows to opponents. Le Moyne averages 5.0 more points per game (74.3) than Mercyhurst gives up to opponents (69.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Shemar Rathan-Mayes is averaging 7.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Lakers. Reichert is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Dwayne Koroma is averaging 12 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Dolphins. AJ Dancier is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 24.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Dolphins: 2-8, averaging 72.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.