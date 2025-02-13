Mercyhurst hosts Cent. Conn. St. after Kuhns’ 33-point outing

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (6-16, 5-4 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (8-14, 5-6 NEC)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst hosts Cent. Conn. St. after Bailey Kuhns scored 33 points in Mercyhurst’s 60-58 loss to the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Lakers have gone 6-3 at home. Mercyhurst is 3-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Blue Devils are 5-4 in NEC play. Cent. Conn. St. averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Mercyhurst is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 40.8% Cent. Conn. St. allows to opponents. Cent. Conn. St. averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Mercyhurst allows.

The Lakers and Blue Devils square off Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kuhns is averaging 19.7 points for the Lakers. Jenna Van Schaik is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Dagny Slomack is averaging 8.7 points for the Blue Devils. Belle Lanpher is averaging 22.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 63.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Blue Devils: 5-5, averaging 63.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.