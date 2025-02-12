Mercyhurst faces Cent. Conn. St. following Planutis’ 28-point outing

Mercyhurst Lakers (13-14, 7-5 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (17-6, 8-2 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst visits Cent. Conn. St. after Jeff Planutis scored 28 points in Mercyhurst’s 82-78 win against the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Blue Devils are 7-2 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. scores 72.3 points and has outscored opponents by 8.9 points per game.

The Lakers are 7-5 in NEC play. Mercyhurst ranks sixth in the NEC scoring 28.1 points per game in the paint led by Aidan Reichert averaging 6.3.

Cent. Conn. St. is shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 46.9% Mercyhurst allows to opponents. Mercyhurst averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Cent. Conn. St. allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abdul Momoh is averaging 9.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jordan Jones is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Planutis averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Reichert is averaging 16.5 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 71.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 24.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.