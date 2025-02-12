Mercer visits Smith and Furman

Mercer Bears (11-14, 4-8 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (18-7, 6-6 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -7.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Furman takes on Mercer after Pjay Smith Jr. scored 22 points in Furman’s 85-72 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Paladins have gone 10-2 at home. Furman is fourth in the SoCon scoring 76.6 points while shooting 45.5% from the field.

The Bears are 4-8 against SoCon opponents. Mercer has a 4-4 record in one-possession games.

Furman averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 9.2 per game Mercer allows. Mercer averages 9.9 more points per game (79.1) than Furman allows (69.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 16.3 points and 3.6 assists for the Paladins. Nick Anderson is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Ahmad Robinson is averaging 17 points, 5.2 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bears. Tyler Johnson is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 73.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.