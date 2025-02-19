Mercer visits Citadel following Fox’s 23-point performance

Mercer Bears (11-16, 4-10 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (5-20, 0-14 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -7.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel hosts Mercer after Brody Fox scored 23 points in Citadel’s 76-73 loss to the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Bulldogs are 5-10 on their home court. Citadel is ninth in the SoCon with 12.8 assists per game led by Fox averaging 2.6.

The Bears are 4-10 in SoCon play. Mercer is the top team in the SoCon scoring 14.1 fast break points per game.

Citadel’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Mercer allows. Mercer has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 45.2% shooting opponents of Citadel have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fox is shooting 50.3% and averaging 16.4 points for the Bulldogs. Christian Moore is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Ahmad Robinson is scoring 16.6 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Bears. Tyler Johnson is averaging 16.6 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 65.2 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 72.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

