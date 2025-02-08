Mercer takes on Wofford after Johnson’s 26-point game

Wofford Terriers (12-12, 6-5 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (11-13, 4-7 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -2.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer plays Wofford after Tyler Johnson scored 26 points in Mercer’s 100-79 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Bears have gone 6-3 at home. Mercer is 4-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Terriers are 6-5 against SoCon opponents. Wofford is fourth in the SoCon allowing 70.4 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

Mercer scores 79.7 points, 9.3 more per game than the 70.4 Wofford gives up. Wofford averages 74.1 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 76.3 Mercer allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Ahmad Robinson is averaging 17 points, 5.3 assists and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

Corey Tripp is scoring 13.3 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Terriers. Dillon Bailey is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 73.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.