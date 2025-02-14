Mercer takes on conference foe East Tennessee State

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (14-11, 5-5 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (7-17, 2-7 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer hosts East Tennessee State in a matchup of SoCon teams.

The Bears are 4-8 on their home court. Mercer averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 5-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Buccaneers are 5-5 in SoCon play. East Tennessee State ranks fourth in the SoCon shooting 31.5% from 3-point range.

Mercer scores 51.6 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 55.4 East Tennessee State gives up. East Tennessee State’s 38.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Mercer has allowed to its opponents (40.7%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariana Bennett is averaging 10.7 points for the Bears. Nahawa Diarra Berthe is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Courtney Moore averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Braylyn Milton is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 49.5 points, 21.9 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 59.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.